Teravainen scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Teravainen ended a 12-game point drought with the tally. In that span, he went minus-15 with 15 shots on net. The 31-year-old winger is likely feeling the effects of the Blackhawks being without top centers Connor Bedard (upper body) and Frank Nazar (upper body). Teravainen is at seven goals, 18 points, 46 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 38 appearances this season.