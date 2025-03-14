Teravainen provided an assist and fired two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Teravainen helped out on an Ilya Mikheyev tally in the second period. While Teravainen has gone four games without a goal, he has two assists in that span and continues to make a decent impact on offense from a second-line role. The winger is up to 51 points, 97 shots on net and a minus-13 rating over 66 appearances, with his non-scoring production being fairly negligible for fantasy.