Teravainen scored a goal and took three shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

The 31-year-old winger has done a good job as a playmaker this season with seven assists in 11 contests, but his scoring contributions have been lacking a bit. In fact, this was his first goal since the season opener, when he had two points in a 3-2 loss to the Panthers on Oct. 7. Teravainen has nine points this season, though only two goals so far.