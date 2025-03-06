Teravainen scored a power-play goal, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.
Teravainen is riding a six-game point streak (three goals, six assists). The winger has earned three of those nine points on the power play. For the season, the 30-year-old is up to 15 goals, 49 points (20 on the power play), 93 shots on net and a minus-14 rating over 62 outings in a top-six role.
