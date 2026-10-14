Teravainen scored two goals, recorded an assist and placed three shots on net in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

Teravainen shook off his relatively-slow start to the 2026-27 campaign Tuesday, as he notched his first pair of goals in heroic fashion. He made the home crowd roar just 28 seconds into the opening period with his first goal before he later netted the go-ahead tally with just over four minutes remaining in regulation. He also logged a secondary helper on Tyler Bertuzzi's empty-net tally, bringing Teravainen's season totals up to two goals, five points and five shots on net across five games. He projects to have a middle-six role for the Blackhawks moving forward, which should make him a noteworthy streaming option in points-only fantasy leagues periodically throughout the new season.