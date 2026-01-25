Teravainen (upper body) took part in morning skate wearing a non-contact jersey and is unlikely to play Sunday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Teravainen has missed the last five games with injury, and it looks like it will be at least six after tonight. Given that the 31-year-old has yet to be cleared for contact, it would seem his return is still at least a few days away. The 31-year-old has pieced together a solid season, registering 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 45 games.