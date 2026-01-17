default-cbs-image
Teravainen (upper body) isn't expected to play against Boston on Saturday, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

Teravainen didn't participate in Saturday's morning skate, and he is poised to miss his second straight game. He has contributed nine goals, 21 points, 54 shots on net and 27 blocked shots in 45 appearances this season.

