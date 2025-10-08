Teravainen had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

The line of Teravainen, Frank Nazar and Tyler Bertuzzi accounted for all of the Hawks scoring Tuesday, with each man delivering a two-point effort. Teravainen has put up at least 53 points in six of his last eight seasons, with injuries curtailing his scoring in the other two. He's 31, but will provide solid veteran scoring on a young and upcoming squad.