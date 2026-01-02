Teravainen scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

Teravainen has scored in back-to-back contests after going 12 games without a point. The 31-year-old put the Blackhawks up 2-1 with a goal early in the second period. He's now at eight goals, 19 points, 47 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 16 hits and a minus-10 rating through 39 appearances. He's unlikely to reach the 50-point mark that he achieved in three of the previous four campaigns, but Teravainen should be able to find more consistency in the second half.