Teravainen is questionable for Saturday's clash against Los Angeles after losing a few teeth when he was struck by a slap shot during Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kings, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports Friday.

Teravainen has six goals and 17 points in 27 appearances in 2025-26. If he can't play Saturday, then Landon Slaggert will probably draw into the lineup.

