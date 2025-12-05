Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Questionable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Teravainen is questionable for Saturday's clash against Los Angeles after losing a few teeth when he was struck by a slap shot during Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kings, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports Friday.
Teravainen has six goals and 17 points in 27 appearances in 2025-26. If he can't play Saturday, then Landon Slaggert will probably draw into the lineup.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Expected to be fine•
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Will play Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Deposits goal in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Tallies two points Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Scores fourth goal of season•