Teravainen (undisclosed) didn't participate in Saturday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Anaheim, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Teravainen scored a goal and logged 20:47 of ice time in Friday's 4-3 loss to Nashville. He has accounted for 10 assists, 16 points and 29 shots on net across 24 appearances this season. If Teravainen is unavailable to play against the Ducks on Sunday, Oliver Moore could occupy a top-six role.