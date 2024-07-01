Teravainen signed a three-year, $16.2 million contract with the Blackhawks on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet on Monday.

Chicago took Teravainen with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, and he logged his first 115 NHL contests with the Blackhawks, but Chicago dealt him to Carolina in the summer of 2016. Teravainen went onto become a solid top-six forward with the Hurricanes, surpassing the 60-point milestone on four occasions and supplying 25 goals and 53 points in 76 regular-season contests last season. Now back with Chicago, Teravainen is likely to audition for a spot on the top line alongside Connor Bedard, though the 29-year-old veteran will have to compete with Taylor Hall, who is recovering from a torn ACL, and Tyler Bertuzzi for that coveted assignment.