default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Teravainen (upper body) will not travel with the team for Thursday's clash with Carolina, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Teravainen will be out of action for a fourth straight contest due to an upper-body injury. Prior to his absence, the Finn had a five-game goal drought during which he recorded one assist, six shots and one hit. With the veteran on the shelf, Ryan Greene figures to remain in a top-six role alongside Connor Bedard.

More News