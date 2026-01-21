Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Ruled out for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Teravainen (upper body) will not travel with the team for Thursday's clash with Carolina, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Teravainen will be out of action for a fourth straight contest due to an upper-body injury. Prior to his absence, the Finn had a five-game goal drought during which he recorded one assist, six shots and one hit. With the veteran on the shelf, Ryan Greene figures to remain in a top-six role alongside Connor Bedard.
