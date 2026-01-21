Teravainen (upper body) will not travel with the team for Thursday's clash with Carolina, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Teravainen will be out of action for his fourth straight contest due to his upper-body injury. Prior to his absence, the Finn was mired in a five-game goal drought during which he recorded one assist, six shots and one hit. With the veteran on the shelf, Ryan Greene figures to remain in a top-six role alongside Connor Bedard.