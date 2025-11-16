Teravainen scored a goal and took three shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Teravainen extended his point streak to three games with a third-period tally. The 31-year-old seems to be trending in the right direction after a slow start to the campaign, and this is the second time he's cracked the scoresheet in at least three consecutive contests. Teravainen has four points (two goals, two assists) in November, with all four coming during this current point streak.