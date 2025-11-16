Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Scores fourth goal of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Teravainen scored a goal and took three shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Teravainen extended his point streak to three games with a third-period tally. The 31-year-old seems to be trending in the right direction after a slow start to the campaign, and this is the second time he's cracked the scoresheet in at least three consecutive contests. Teravainen has four points (two goals, two assists) in November, with all four coming during this current point streak.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Tallies two power-play points•
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Nets goal vs. Winnipeg•
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Eight points in last eight games•
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Collects two assists in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Opens season with goal, assist•
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Sets up shortie•