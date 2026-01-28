Teravainen scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Wild.

This was Teravainen's return from a six-game absence due to an upper-body injury, and he saw 21:19 of ice time. He scored the Blackhawks' opening goal just 1:19 into the game. The 31-year-old winger could heat up if he maintains a spot on the top line. He's produced 10 goals, 22 points, 56 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating over 46 appearances this season.