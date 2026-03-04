Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Scores once again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Teravainen scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.
Teravainen has been on a roll of late and has cracked the scoresheet in each of the four appearances he's made since the end of the Olympics, tallying three goals and two assists over that stretch. Even though he's not going to overtake Connor Bedard as the team's go-to option on offense, right now, Teravainen could very well be considered as Chicago's most productive fantasy asset behind the star center.
