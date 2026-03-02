Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Scores twice vs. Utah
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Teravainen scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Utah.
Teravainen was coming off posting three assists over his last four games, but he snapped his six-game goal drought in style Sunday. Teravainen has 12 goals and 15 assists across 53 games this season. Despite holding a top-six role, his lack of production limit his fantasy upside considerably.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Scores goal in return•
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Set to return Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Not cleared for contact•
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Still out Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Ruled out for Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Not expected to play•