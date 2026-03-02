default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Teravainen scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Utah.

Teravainen was coming off posting three assists over his last four games, but he snapped his six-game goal drought in style Sunday. Teravainen has 12 goals and 15 assists across 53 games this season. Despite holding a top-six role, his lack of production limit his fantasy upside considerably.

More News