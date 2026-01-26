default-cbs-image
Teravainen (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup against Minnesota on Tuesday, according to Scott Powers of The Athletic.

Following a six-game absence, Teravainen will return to a top-line role and a spot on the first power-play combination against the Wild on Tuesday. He has contributed nine goals, 21 points, 54 shots on net and 27 blocked shots across 45 appearances this season.

