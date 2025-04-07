Teravainen logged a shorthanded assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Penguins.

Teravainen's goal drought reached 15 contests, but he snapped a skid of four games without a point. During the goal drought, he has managed eight assists and a minus-8 rating. It's a rough end to the year for the 30-year-old winger, who has generally been good with 57 points (15 goals, 42 helpers), 104 shots on net and a minus-22 rating over 77 outings. A late surge could get him to the 60-point mark for the fifth time in his career.