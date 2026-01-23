Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Still out Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Teravainen (upper body) won't play Friday versus the Lightning, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.
Teravainen is set to miss his fifth straight game. It's unclear when he will be ready to return, as it hasn't been reported that he's back on the ice yet, and he has no established timeline. The 31-year-old's next chance to play is Sunday versus the Panthers.
