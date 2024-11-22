Teravainen scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Teravainen snapped a six-game goal drought with his tally just 2:46 into the game. The 30-year-old winger has a point in each of the last two contests, so he may be finding his groove on offense again after struggling for the better part of a month. He's at five goals, 10 points (seven on the power play), 38 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 20 outings overall. Teravainen's fantasy outlook is poor on the third line, but a steady power-play role raises his floor.