Teravainen logged two power-play assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Teravainen helped out on both of Tyler Bertuzzi's goals in the game. January has been a good month for Teravainen, who has three goals and six assists over his last eight contests. The veteran winger is up to 33 points (16 on the power play), 70 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 46 outings overall.