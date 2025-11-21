Teravainen scored a power-play goal, dished out an assist and fired two shots on net in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Teravainen slid the primary helper on Tyler Bertuzzi's goal early in the second period before he scored one of his own less than 10 minutes later. With the pair of points, the 31-year-old Teravainen has five goals, 10 assists and 26 shots on net through 20 games this season. He has six points over his last five games and is on pace to surpass the 58 tallies he put together in his first season with Chicago. With the Blackhawks taking a step forward as a team this season, Teravainen has benefited and remains a good fantasy option in most league formats.