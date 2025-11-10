Teravainen scored a power-play goal and tallied a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

Teravainen chipped in on Connor Bedard's goal in the first minute of the contest before scoring one of his own early in the second period. The 31-year-old Teravainen now has three goals, eight assists and 17 shots on goal through 16 games this season. His performance Sunday ended a four-game point drought and marked his first assist since Oct. 23. Additionally, he skated for more than three and a half minutes with a man advantage, which is his highest share of power-play time since Oct. 26. While there are likely more consistent options available on the waiver wire, his most recent performance is a sign of good things to come if he can post a similar pace to the 58 points he had in 82 games in his first full season with the Blackhawks.