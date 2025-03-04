Teravainen recorded two assists in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Teravainen didn't find the back of the net in this huge win, but at least he managed to extend his impressive stretch of form. This two-point effort was his second straight multi-point performance and extended his streak of games with at least one point to five. Furthermore, Teravainen has notched three goals and 14 total points across his last 10 appearances dating back to Feb. 1, as he's been thriving while skating alongside Ryan Donato and Ilya Mikheyev.