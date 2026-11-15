Teravainen picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Jets.

After being a healthy scratch for Thursday's win over the Sabres, Teravainen slotted back into a top-six role Saturday and had a hand in tallies by Anton Frondell and Frank Nazar as Chicago built a 4-0 lead. Spencer Knight and the team's porous defense somehow managed to squander that lead. Teravainen had just one point, an assist, over his prior 10 contests, and on the season he's managed two goals and eight points in 16 games as he tries to supply some experience to a very young roster.