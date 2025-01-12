Teravainen scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Both points came in the first period as Chicago jumped out to an early 2-0 lead that then slipped away. Teravainen has produced back-to-back multi-point performances, and over his last 13 contests the streaky winger has erupted for four goals and 17 points with a plus-6 rating -- a surprising showing for a player with a minus-9 rating on the season.