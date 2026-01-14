default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Teravainen (upper body) will miss Thursday's game against Calgary, per Scott Powers of The Athletic.

Teravainen exited Monday's 4-1 loss to Edmonton because of the injury. He has nine goals and 21 points in 45 outings in 2025-26. Teravainen's exit from the lineup is set to coincide with Connor Bedard's return after missing Monday's clash due to an illness.

More News