Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Unavailable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Teravainen (upper body) will miss Thursday's game against Calgary, per Scott Powers of The Athletic.
Teravainen exited Monday's 4-1 loss to Edmonton because of the injury. He has nine goals and 21 points in 45 outings in 2025-26. Teravainen's exit from the lineup is set to coincide with Connor Bedard's return after missing Monday's clash due to an illness.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Won't return Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Extends scoring streak•
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Pots power-play marker•
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Lights lamp Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Good to go•
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Absent from practice•