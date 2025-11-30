Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Will play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Teravainen (undisclosed) took warmups and will play Sunday against the Ducks, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Teravainen didn't take part in Saturday's practice and his status for Sunday was in doubt, but he will play and not miss a game with his undisclosed injury. The 31-year-old has six goals and 10 assists in 24 games this season with the Blackhawks. He'll skate in a top-six winger spot on a line with Frank Nazar and Tyler Bertuzzi.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Deposits goal in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Tallies two points Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Scores fourth goal of season•
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Tallies two power-play points•
-
Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Nets goal vs. Winnipeg•