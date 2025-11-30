Teravainen (undisclosed) took warmups and will play Sunday against the Ducks, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Teravainen didn't take part in Saturday's practice and his status for Sunday was in doubt, but he will play and not miss a game with his undisclosed injury. The 31-year-old has six goals and 10 assists in 24 games this season with the Blackhawks. He'll skate in a top-six winger spot on a line with Frank Nazar and Tyler Bertuzzi.