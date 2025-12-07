Teravainen (teeth) won't play Saturday versus the Kings, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Teravainen will have to miss a game after sustaining some dental damage in Thursday's contest against the Kings. The 31-year-old's absence will open the door for at least one of Landon Slaggert or Sam Lafferty, or possibly both if the Blackhawks deviate from the seven-defensemen lineups they've been using most of the year.