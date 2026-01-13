default-cbs-image
Teravainen (undisclosed) will not finish Monday's home contest against the Oilers.

Teravainen had seven shifts in which he logged one takeaway in 5:27 of ice time before exiting the game. Until his status is updated prior to Thursday's home matchup versus Calgary, Teravainen should be considered day-to-day.

