Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen: Won't return Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Teravainen (undisclosed) will not finish Monday's home contest against the Oilers.
Teravainen had seven shifts in which he logged one takeaway in 5:27 of ice time before exiting the game. Until his status is updated prior to Thursday's home matchup versus Calgary, Teravainen should be considered day-to-day.
