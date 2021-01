Chicago assigned Soderlund to AHL Rockford on Monday.

Soderlund was with Almtuna IS of Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan League prior to training camp, but he'll head to the AHL rather than overseas with the NHL season set to get underway in just a few days. The 2017 fourth-round pick picked up three points in 29 AHL appearances and six points in seven ECHL appearances last season.