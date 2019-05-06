Blackhawks' Tim Soderlund: Signs entry-level contract

Soderlund put pen to paper on a three-year, entry-level deal with Chicago on Monday.

Soderlund -- who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Draft -- managed just 14 points in 48 games in the SHL this season, but apparently showed the club enough to warrant a three-year contract. The 21-year-old is a long shot to see ice time with the Blackhawks in 2019-20, but could make the move to North America and link up with AHL Rockford, though he could also continue developing in his native Sweden.