Jurco scored two goals through 14:02 of ice time during Thursday's 6-2 win over Winnipeg.

The 25-year-old winger is running out of time to carve out a scoring role at the highest level, and game-to-game consistency continues to hinder his fantasy value. The talent is there, and Jurco owns the speed and skating ability coveted in the modern NHL. Additionally, with six goals and nine points through his past 17 games, he's putting together a solid finish to the 2017-18 season.