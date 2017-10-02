Blackhawks' Tomas Jurco: Exposed to waiver wire
Jurco was placed on waivers by Chicago on Monday, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
The uber-talented winger was given a chance to hit the restart button when he was traded to Chicago last season, but only managed to score one goal in 13 games after the move. It's not as if Jurco's talent has eroded, but you have to wonder if his confidence has been damaged beyond repair. Another team may want to try their hand at unlocking Jurco's potential and make a waiver claim for him, but if that's not the case, he'll likely report to AHL Rockford.
