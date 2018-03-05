Blackhawks' Tomas Jurco: Finds the net
Jurco scored a goal on four shots in a 6-3 loss to the Ducks on Sunday.
Jurco has three points in his last five games, which is good. On the other hand, he now has four points total in 15 games and has spent time in the AHL this season. The 25-year-old has never managed to carve out a role in the NHL, and while there is still time the odds are against him at this point.
