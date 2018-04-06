Blackhawks' Tomas Jurco: Game-time call
Jurco (illness) will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with St. Louis, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The Blackhawks don't have any other healthy forwards on their roster, so if Jurco is unable to go, they'll dress seven defensemen against the Blues. The 25-year-old winger's status should be confirmed once Chicago takes the ice for pregame warmups Friday evening.
