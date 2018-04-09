Jurco (illness) will suit up for Slovakia at the 2018 IIHF World Championships, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jurco missed the Blackhawks' season finale due to an illness, but will get some competitive hockey under his belt at Worlds. The winger played in just 29 games this season, yet still managed to rack up six goals and four helpers. The 24-year-old should take on a bigger role for Chicago heading into the 2018-19 campaign and probably can be counted on for solid mid-range fantasy value.