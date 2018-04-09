Blackhawks' Tomas Jurco: Heading to Worlds
Jurco (illness) will suit up for Slovakia at the 2018 IIHF World Championships, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Jurco missed the Blackhawks' season finale due to an illness, but will get some competitive hockey under his belt at Worlds. The winger played in just 29 games this season, yet still managed to rack up six goals and four helpers. The 24-year-old should take on a bigger role for Chicago heading into the 2018-19 campaign and probably can be counted on for solid mid-range fantasy value.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...