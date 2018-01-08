Blackhawks' Tomas Jurco: Recalled Monday
Jurco was promoted from AHL Rockford on Monday.
Jurco basically forced the Blackhawks to bring him up, as he racked up three goals in his previous four outings -- giving him 13 on the year. With that level of production, the decision to swap him out for the struggling John hayden was a no-brainer. Whether the 25-year-old can make the switch permanent will depend on how quickly he can re-adjust to the speed of the NHL game.
