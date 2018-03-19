Blackhawks' Tomas Jurco: Tallies two assists
Jurco picked up two helpers in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues on Sunday.
Jurco notched three points this weekend, which isn't bad. However, those points give him a mere eight on the season. His minutes have been limited, and the 25-year-old has yet to manage more than 18 points in a year.
