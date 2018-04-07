Jurco (illness) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's season finale against the Jets, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jurco will finish the season having totaled just six goals and 10 points in 29 games. The 25-year-old winger will be a restricted free agent this offseason, so it isn't clear if he'll get another shot in Chicago in 2018-19, or if he'll be suiting up for a new club on what will likely be a short-term deal.