Blackhawks' Tommy Wingels: Healthy scratch Wednesday
Wingels (face) is believed to be a healthy scratch for Wednesday's game against the Maple Leafs, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Wingels took a puck to the face during Tuesday's practice session, but he was back out there for Wednesday's morning skate, suggesting the ailment is no longer an issue. Wednesday marks his second straight absences as a healthy scratch for the Blackhawks.
