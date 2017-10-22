Blackhawks' Tommy Wingels: Nets first goal of season

Wingels scored his first goal with the Blackhawks and added a helper in Saturday's win over Arizona.

The 29-year-old has been centering the fourth line for Chicago and barely averaging 10 minutes of ice time. Wingels has shown in the past he can be a capable depth scorer, but the opportunities and consistency just haven't been there in recent years. If he sticks in the Blackhawks' lineup, there's no reason he can't light the lamp a few more times this season.