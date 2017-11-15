Blackhawks' Tommy Wingels: Playing with physical edge
Wingels has racked up 52 hits in 15 games this season, 16th most in the NHL.
Wingels has been throwing his weight around this campaign, but the 29-year-old American hasn't produced much offense, notching one goal and three assists in 15 contests. The veteran forward has proven to be a solid bottom-six pickup for the Blackhawks, but his lack of offensive upside will keep him from being a viable fantasy option in most formats.
