Blackhawks' Tommy Wingels: Questionable for Wednesday's contest
Wingels took a puck to the face during Tuesday's practice and is considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup with Toronto, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Wingels was a healthy scratch for Monday's 2-0 loss to Tampa Bay and has only notched six goals and 11 points in 43 contests this campaign, so fantasy owners shouldn't need to concern themselves with his availability against the Maple Leafs. The Blackhawks should release another update on the 29-year-old winger's status following Wednesday's morning skate.
