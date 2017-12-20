Blackhawks' Tommy Wingels: Red hot recently

Wingels has potted four goals in his last five games.

This level of production definitely isn't sustainable, as Wingels is only averaging 10:15 of ice time while skating in a fourth line role, but the Blackhawks have to be happy with their decision to sign the 29-year-old winger to a bargain one-year, $750,000 contract this offseason. He'll look to extend his scoring streak to three games Thursday against the Stars.