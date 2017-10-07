Blackhawks' Tommy Wingels: Subbing in Saturday
Wingels will replace the injured Tanner Kero (undisclosed) in Saturday's game against hos Columbus, Chris Hine of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The bottom-six center can scribble the box score with a goal or assist every now and then, but he's primarily known for delivering an abundance of hits -- we're talking about 126 of those in 73 games between the Sharks and Senators last season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Tommy Wingels: Participating in scrimmage Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Tommy Wingels: Suffers left foot fracture•
-
Blackhawks' Tommy Wingels: Home sweet home, Chicago•
-
Senators' Tommy Wingels: Drawing into Game 1 on Saturday•
-
Senators' Tommy Wingels: Scoreless in final 14 games of regular season•
-
Senators' Tommy Wingels: Scores second goal with Ottawa•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...