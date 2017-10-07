Play

Blackhawks' Tommy Wingels: Subbing in Saturday

Wingels will replace the injured Tanner Kero (undisclosed) in Saturday's game against hos Columbus, Chris Hine of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The bottom-six center can scribble the box score with a goal or assist every now and then, but he's primarily known for delivering an abundance of hits -- we're talking about 126 of those in 73 games between the Sharks and Senators last season.

