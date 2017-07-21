Blackhawks' Tommy Wingels: Suffers left foot fracture
Wingels suffered a left foot fracture during offseason training Friday, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicago reports.
Wingels is expected to make a full recovery in 6-to-8 weeks, so he should be a full participant in September's training camp. The 29-year-old winger, who notched 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 73 games last season, won't produce enough offensively in 2017-18 to warrant consideration in most season-long fantasy leagues, but he'll be a key component of the Blackhawks' bottom-six forward group and penalty-killing unit.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Tommy Wingels: Home sweet home, Chicago•
-
Senators' Tommy Wingels: Drawing into Game 1 on Saturday•
-
Senators' Tommy Wingels: Scoreless in final 14 games of regular season•
-
Senators' Tommy Wingels: Scores second goal with Ottawa•
-
Senators' Tommy Wingels: Back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Senators' Tommy Wingels: Goes on road trip•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...