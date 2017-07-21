Blackhawks' Tommy Wingels: Suffers left foot fracture

Wingels suffered a left foot fracture during offseason training Friday, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicago reports.

Wingels is expected to make a full recovery in 6-to-8 weeks, so he should be a full participant in September's training camp. The 29-year-old winger, who notched 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 73 games last season, won't produce enough offensively in 2017-18 to warrant consideration in most season-long fantasy leagues, but he'll be a key component of the Blackhawks' bottom-six forward group and penalty-killing unit.