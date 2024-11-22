Bertuzzi logged a power-play assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Bertuzzi ended a four-game point drought by setting up a Teuvo Teravainen tally in the first period. The 29-year-old Bertuzzi has been slipping in the lineup lately, but he was back on the second line for this one while Philipp Kurashev served as a healthy scratch. Bertuzzi is now at five goals, two assists, 34 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-8 rating over 20 contests.